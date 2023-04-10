Kimberly Palmer: How to protect parents from financial scams

Scam artists often target older adults because they hold significant levels of wealth, but family and friends can help reduce the danger. First, talk openly about the risks and popular financial scams covered in the news so older adults are aware. Use simple anti-fraud tools like account alerts and strict privacy controls on social media. Know the warning signs that fraud is taking place, such as an older adult suddenly struggling to pay bills or receiving many text messages. Finally, avoid shaming anyone for engaging with a scam artist; instead, respond with empathy that makes it easier to talk about, and solve, the problem.

