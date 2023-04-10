Indiana Senate backs bill on student names, pronoun changes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools may soon be required to notify parents if their children request a name or pronoun change at school. The Republican-dominated state Senate voted 37-12 on Monday to advance a House bill that some worry could out transgender kids to their families. The vote came after intense committee hearings where residents derided the measure as an attack on the state’s LGBTQ+ students, especially trans youth. Under the Indiana bill, a school would have to provide written notification to a child’s parent or guardian within five business days of the child asking to be called a different “pronoun, title, or word.” Supporters say this approach would empower parents to choose how their children are raised.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.