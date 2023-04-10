In first 100 days, Brazil’s Lula aims to revive his legacy
By CARLA BRIDI and MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva finishes the first 100 days of his third term as Brazil’s president on Monday and his return to power has been marked by efforts to reinstate his past social policies and undo his predecessor’s legacy. Lula unseated Jair Bolsonaro by a razor-thin margin last October. Still, he and his team announced plans to hit the ground running. Then, just a week after Lula’s inauguration, Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in capital Brasilia, hoping military intervention would remove the leftist from power. Quelling unrest while staving off potential coups was a challenge unseen by any president since Brazil’s return to democracy over three decades ago, and it has overshadowed the efforts of Lula’s administration since then.