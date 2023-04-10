Fire damages Massachusetts church after Easter services

A fire broke out at a Massachusetts church not long after Easter services, with more than 100 firefighters working to save the 114-year-old structure. The fire started at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Part of the roof collapsed, but the main structure and steeple were still standing. Acting Fire Chief Tom Cahill says firefighters from 18 engine companies and eight ladder companies responded. Part of the roof collapsed, but the main structure and the steeple were still standing. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.