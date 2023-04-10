Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — Kansas City Southern Railroad says three of its tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard. A company spokesperson says a locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, and there was no track damage. No injuries were reported. The derailment took place at around 7 a.m. Monday in Kendleton, Texas, some 50 miles southwest of Houston. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said it didn’t respond to the incident because it was contained to the railyard. Federal regulators and members of Congress have been urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota.

