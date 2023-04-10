Commanders settle with Washington, D.C., on ticket deposits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have settled a lawsuit with the District of Columbia attorney general’s office over fans’ season-ticket deposit money. Attorney general Brian Schwalb announced the agreement that returns $200,000 to fans and pays $425,000 to the district to resolve allegations related to the deposits. The district still has a civil suit ongoing against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell over what the attorney general’s office called collusion to deceive residents about the team’s toxic workplace culture. The Commanders previously settled with Maryland on season-ticket holder deposits by agreeing to return money and pay the state $250,000.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.