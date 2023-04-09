Saudi officials visit Yemen’s capital for talks with rebels

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi officials are in Yemen’s capital for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, part of international efforts to find a negotiated settlement to Yemen’s nine-year conflict. The Houthi-run SABA news agency says Saudi officials will join an Omani delegation in Sanaa for talks in the coming days with the Houthis’ top political official. Yemeni and Saudi officials say the talks in Sanaa come after Saudi Arabia and the Houthis reached a draft agreement to revive a cease-fire deal that expired in October. They want to relaunch Yemeni political talks after months of Oman-brokered negotiations.

