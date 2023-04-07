What’s next for Tennessee’s expelled lawmakers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans have expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control. County commissions in each of the expelled lawmakers’ districts will now choose temporary replacements until a special election is held. The commissions could choose Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, allowing them to return to the Capitol. They will also be eligible to run in the special elections.

