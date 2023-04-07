US sanction officials plan missions to clamp down on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top sanctions officials from the U.S. Treasury Department are set to make a series of international trips as part of a new campaign to pressure firms and countries that continue to do business with the Kremlin to cut off financial ties because of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Treasury officials travel to Europe this month to visit with leaders at financial institutions in Switzerland, Italy and Germany to share intelligence on potential sanctions evaders and to warn of the potential penalties for failure to comply with international sanctions. Rosenberg will also make a stop in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan to urge the country’s private sector not to provide material support for the war and not to provide intelligence to the Kremlin.

