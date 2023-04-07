Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has become a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy after Republicans expelled two Black lawmakers from the state Legislature for their part in a protest urging passage of gun-control measures. In separate votes on Thursday, the GOP supermajority expelled Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, a move leaving about 140,000 voters in primarily Black districts in Nashville and Memphis with no representation in the Tennessee House. Kevin Webb is a 53-year-old teacher from Pearson’s district in south Memphis who says removing Pearson “for such a small infraction” is “classic America.”

By TRAVIS LOLLER, ADRIAN SAINZ and GARY FIELDS Associated Press

