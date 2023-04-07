Police: Homeless woman killed shelter coordinator with ax

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a homeless woman accused of using an ax and knife to kill a shelter coordinator in Vermont. Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after the attack at Morningside House in Brattleboro. Police said she purchased the ax from a hardware store before requesting a meeting with the shelter coordinator and then striking the victim multiple times in front of horrified co-workers. Police said the victim, Leah Rosin-Pritchard, suffered injuries to the face, neck and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. An attorney for Mahvish-Jammeh declined comment Thursday.

