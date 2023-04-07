Officers kill homeowner after responding to wrong address

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police officers in New Mexico shot and killed a homeowner when they showed up at the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call. New Mexico State Police investigators say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Farmington Police Department confirmed Friday that three officers are on paid administrative leave pending a review of the case. The officers were not immediately identified. State police say body camera footage shows the homeowner opening a screen door armed with a handgun and that’s when officers fired. Not knowing who was outside, the man’s wife returned fire from the doorway and officers fired again. The woman put down her gun after realizing they were officers.

