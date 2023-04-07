3 killed in Northern Italy after car crashes into farm silo

ROME (AP) — Three people were killed at a farm in Northern Italy when their car crashed into a silo that collapsed and buried their vehicle under an enormous mound of chicken feed. Firefighters in the small town of Forli’ said the victims were an 18-year-old and two minors. It was unclear how fast the car was going when it crashed Friday. The Forli’ police department could not immediately provide information on the victims’ ages and nationalities. Italian media reported they were North African. Forli’ is in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which borders the Adriatic Sea.

