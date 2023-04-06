Ukrainian groups learn about DNA use to identify war victims

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukrainian civil society and rights groups have visited an organization that uses high-tech DNA techniques to identify people who go missing in conflicts and natural disasters. A series of meetings this week aim to boost cooperation amid the ongoing conflict. International Commission on Missing Persons Director-General Kathryne Bomberger said Thursday the organization faces unprecedented challenges as it seeks to collect DNA samples and evidence even as fighting continues following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. The missing in Ukraine range from soldiers killed in battle to civilians killed in attacks by Russian forces and children abducted and sent to Russia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.