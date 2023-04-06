Ukrainian groups learn about DNA use to identify war victims
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukrainian civil society and rights groups have visited an organization that uses high-tech DNA techniques to identify people who go missing in conflicts and natural disasters. A series of meetings this week aim to boost cooperation amid the ongoing conflict. International Commission on Missing Persons Director-General Kathryne Bomberger said Thursday the organization faces unprecedented challenges as it seeks to collect DNA samples and evidence even as fighting continues following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. The missing in Ukraine range from soldiers killed in battle to civilians killed in attacks by Russian forces and children abducted and sent to Russia.