Sweden: State actor likeliest culprit for pipeline sabotage

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say a state actor is the most likely culprit for the explosions that incapacitated the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, an act deemed as sabotage. However, they caution that the identity of the perpetrator is still unclear and hint that it is likely to remain so. Public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist from the Swedish Prosecution Authority says the investigation is concentrating on whether Swedish interests or security were threatened. Authorities are also keen to find out whether the explosions were prepared on Swedish territory. “Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime” but “it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances,” Ljungqvist said.

