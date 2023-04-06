Sheriff: Former Navy SEAL killed in Georgia plane crash

JESUP, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a small plane crash in his rural county skilled a local chiropractor who served in the military as an elite Navy SEAL. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash Thursday morning of a single-engine Cirrus SR22 aircraft near the small airport in rural Wayne County. Sheriff Chuck Moseley told WJCL-TV that the pilot, Howard Wasdin, was trying to land at the airport when he died in the crash. He was the only person on board. Wasdin worked as a chiropractor in nearby Jesup and in 2011 co-authored a book about his military service as a Navy SEAL.

