Police digging out body found in concrete grave under condo

DENVER (AP) — Police are digging out a body encased in concrete that was found in a condo crawl space they believe is of a man allegedly killed by a friend and alleged partner in crime during a fight last year. The mounded concrete grave, with apparent human remains visible through its cracks, was discovered Tuesday underneath a condo unit in the Denver suburb of Aurora. The discovery came after police got tips from the mother of the missing man, 36-year-old Karl Beaman, as well as a neighbor in the complex. The unit’s resident and her former boyfriend have been arrested in the case.

