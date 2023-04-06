Officials: Eight people rescued at Florida Panhandle beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say eight people were rescued at a Florida Panhandle beach as weather forecasters predicted a high chance for rip currents in the Gulf of Mexico. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to Johnson Beach in Perdido Key twice on Thursday. Officials say rescue workers pulled three adults and four children from the water shortly before 2 p.m. Three of the children and one adult were hospitalized. Two hours later, officials say another person was rescued from the water in the same area and taken to a nearby hospital.

