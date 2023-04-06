More than 30 civilians killed by Islamic extremists in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A human rights organization in Congo said that more than 30 people have been killed in a string of attacks by extremist rebels in the country’s east. Men, women and children were killed by the Allied Democratic Forces — which has ties to the Islamic State group — between the Irumu and Mambasa areas in Ituri province on Monday and Tuesday. Violence has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades where some 120 armed groups have been fighting over land, resources, power and some to defend their communities. However, attacks by groups like ADF have recently increased. Since last April, ADF attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and abducted several hundred more, according to the United Nations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.