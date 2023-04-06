King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s slave ties

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement Thursday after a document showed an ancestor of his with shares in a slave-trading company. The palace says Charles takes the issue “profoundly seriously” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives. Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have expressed their sorrow over slavery but haven’t acknowledged the crown’s connections to the trade. Charles ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. His coronation is planned May 6.

