Berlusconi spends 1st night in hospital, said to be stable

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is spending his second day in a Milan hospital, as family members continue to visit the ailing political leader in intensive care. San Raffaele hospital, where Berlusconi’s personal physician is a chief anesthesiologist, hasn’t given any medical update so far on Thursday. But a top political aide, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, said he spoke with Berlusconi’s doctor, who said his patient’s condition was stable. According to leaders of Forza Italia, the political party founded by the media mogul 30 years ago, Berlusconi is suffering from a respiratory problem stemming from a previous infection. Berlusconi, who is 86, has suffered many health problems, including COVID-19 in 2020.

