Russian girl who drew antiwar sketch leaves orphanage

The Kremlin’s children’s rights commissioner says a Russian girl sent to an orphanage after drawing an antiwar sketch at school has been picked up by her mother. In a case that drew international outrage, the father of 13-year-old Maria Moskalyova was convicted last week of discrediting the Russian military and sentenced to two years in prison. The Kremlin’s children’s rights ombudsperson said Wednesday that the girl’s mother had been long separated from her husband and child. She says Maria had refused to live with her mother but changed her mind. Maria’s drawing depicted missiles flying over a Russian flag at a woman and child, and the words “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine.”

By The Associated Press

