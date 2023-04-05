Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western intelligence agencies of helping Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage. During a call with members of his Security Council, Putin urged Russian officials to mount a stronger response. The call focused on efforts to shore up control of the four Ukrainian provinces that Russia claimed as part of its territory in September. Most of the world has rejected the annexation as illegal. Without elaborating or providing any evidence, Putin claimed Wednesday that “the capabilities of third countries, Western special services, have been involved in preparation of acts of sabotage and terror attacks,” but didn’t elaborate or provide any evidence.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.