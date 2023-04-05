Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is expected to testify in a London courtroom in June in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against British tabloids. Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex said Wednesday in High Court that he will probably testify in early to mid-June. The trial against the publisher of The Mirror begins May 9, three days after the coronation of his father, King Charles III. It’s not clear if Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will attend the coronation. The trial is expected to last six to seven weeks. Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims and argues they were brought too late.

