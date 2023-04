WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says former Vice President Mike Pence won’t appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.

By JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.