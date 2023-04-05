North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has threatened unspecified “offensive action” over the expansion of U.S. military exercises with rival South Korea as President Joe Biden’s special representative for North Korea flew to Seoul for talks with allies over the North’s growing nuclear threat. The North Korean comments came a day after the United States flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Korean Peninsula for joint aerial exercises with South Korean warplanes in their latest show of force against the North, which portrays the allies’ drills as invasion rehearsals. Animosity heightened in recent weeks as the pace of both the U.S.-South Korean military exercises and the North Korean weapons demonstrations increased in a cycle of tit-for-tat.

