Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement agencies in the United States and Europe say they’ve taken down a major online marketplace for stolen login credentials. Authorities say it had offered cybercriminals access to hundreds of thousands of compromised accounts since its 2018 launch. Officials have seized 11 domain names tied to the Genesis Market and arrested about 120 users across the world, including some in the U.S. That’s according to the FBI and Justice Department, which participated in the operation. The online marketplace, known as Genesis Market, was created five years ago and since then has provided users with access to data taken from more than 1.5 million computers infected with malicious software.

By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

