Ex-Canadian PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing treatment in Montreal for prostate cancer. A statement from his daughter says the family expects him to be “back to normal in the coming weeks.” Mulroney forged closer ties with the U.S. via a sweeping free trade agreement. He pushed the deal forward in no small part due to his chumminess with U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Mulroney was the leader of the Progressive Conservative party from 1983 to 1993 and served almost a decade as prime minister after he was first elected in 1984.

