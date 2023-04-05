Skip to Content
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M

By PAUL J. WEBER
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says it has tentatively settled a lawsuit over the 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church that will pay victims and their families more than $144 million. More than two dozen people were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Kelley, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, had served in the Air Force before the attack. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez had previously that the Air Force was “60% liable” for the attack because it failed to submit Kelley’s assault conviction during his time in the Air Force to a national database. The Justice Department said the settlement is still subject to court approvals.

