Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers

WHEATLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state has crashed on a snowy road in southeastern Wyoming. The crash sent 11 people to a hospital with injuries. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 40 people were on the bus when it crashed early Wednesday. A powerful snowstorm has closed highways throughout much of Wyoming and made other routes treacherous. The coach bus missed a curve on an Interstate 25 service road about 170 miles north of Denver. The Highway Patrol said the bus drove off the road and overturned. Local emergency workers are providing food and lodging for the uninjured passengers. The driver is uninjured.

