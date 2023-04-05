Bulgaria: Borissov proposes coalition after contested vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has invited his political opponents to talks on forming a government. Borissov’s center-right GERB party clinched a narrow win in the country’s parliamentary election on Sunday, which Bulgaria’s fifth in two years. GERB edged out the reformist We Continue the Change party by less than 2 percentage points. Four other parties passed the minimum support threshold needed to make it into the 240-seat National Assembly. Borissov led three governments in the last decade, but allegations of corrupt practices, links to oligarchs and suppression of media freedom gradually eroded his reputation. He said |Wednesday that GERB would initiate talks with all parties in parliament on forming a viable governing coalition.

