Brazil’s Bolsonaro arrives at police base for diamonds probe

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro entered the Federal Police headquarters in capital Brasilia on Wednesday to provide testimony regarding diamond jewelry gifts incorporated into the president’s personal collection. The press office of the Federal Police confirmed the far-right former president had arrived. It wasn’t immediately known whether he was answering investigators’ questions on Wednesday or exercising his right to remain silent. Federal police and prosecutors are investigating whether three sets of jewelry brought into the country from Saudi Arabia were public gifts that Bolsonaro improperly tried to prevent from being incorporated into the presidency’s public collection, or private gifts that Bolsonaro tried sneak into Brazil without paying taxes.

