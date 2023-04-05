Brazil wrestles with solutions after deadly day care attack

BLUMENAU, Brazil (AP) — Parents in this small city in southern Brazil are struggling with how to explain to their children that a man slaughtered four of their friends, while Brazilians across the country are wondering what should be done to stem an apparently systemic rise of violence in schools. Dozens of mourners gathered at the day care center as evening fell Wednesday to pray, to lay flowers for the young victims and to cry. At least four other children were wounded in the attack that shook the nation and put pressure on the government to find solutions.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and LAÍS MARTINS Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.