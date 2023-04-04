When a reality TV show about jury duty is a summons to laugh

NEW YORK (AP) — So many people want to get out of jury duty because they think it’s boring or a waste of time. A new TV series shows it can be fun. Bonkers even. “Jury Duty” from Amazon Freevee is an elaborate ruse of a series that builds an entire judicial system around one unsuspecting regular Joe. The judge is fake, the defense team and prosecutors are fake and his fellow 11 jurors are fake — all superb improv comedians. It’s got elements of “The Office,” “Big Brother,” “The Truman Show” and “Punk’d” but feels utterly unique and could be described as a televised social experiment.

