Terror convict back in prison after meetings with Lindh

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man convicted on terrorism charges as a teenager has been sent back to prison for a year after violating conditions of his release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh and others linked to terrorism. Prosecutors had sought a two-year term for Ali Shukri Amin of Dumfries. They cited a wealth of evidence that Amin immediately began meeting and corresponding with convicted terrorists after he was released from prison in 2020. The terms of Amin’s release barred him from meeting with known extremists. Amin was just 17 when he pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge for conspiring to support the Islamic State group.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.