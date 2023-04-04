Taiwan rejects China pressure ahead of House speaker meeting

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan dismissed threats of retaliation by China Wednesday, ahead of an expected meeting between President Tsai-Ing-wen and the U.S. House speaker that will underscore her government’s claim to sovereignty. Tsai has been visiting the island’s remaining diplomatic allies in Latin America, Belize and Guatemala. The most politically sensitive part of her trip will be a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles while she transits on her way back home. China views Taiwan as its own territory and treats any dealings between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a challenge to its sovereignty. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the island has never been part of China, and that China’s recent criticism has become increasingly “absurd.”

