Swedes arrest 5 suspected of terror, ties to Quran burning

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency says five men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting terrorist offenses. SAPO said the case was related to the burning of a Quran in January and that an attack is not imminent. A SAPO spokesperson said Tuesday’s arrests had “international links to violent Islamist extremism.” Earlier this year, the Muslim holy book was burned outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, angering millions of Muslims. NATO-member Turkey says it won’t allow Sweden to join the military alliance as long as the country permits protests desecrating Islam’s holy book to take place.

