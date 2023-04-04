South African opposition protests Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ bill

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — More than 200 protesters in South Africa have demonstrated at the Uganda High Commission against the anti-gay bill recently passed by Ugandan lawmakers. The demonstration on Tuesday was led by South Africa’s leftist Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party, which urged Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni not to sign the bill into law. LGBTQ activists also joined the march and called on the South African government to speak out against the bill saying it threatens the freedoms and safety of the LGBTQ community in Uganda. Homosexuality is outlawed in Uganda but the recent bill has introduced harsh punishment for several acts, including the death penalty and up to 20 years imprisonment.

