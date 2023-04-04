Prosecutor: Chinese man charged in $1B fraud ‘sociopathic’

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a billion-dollar fraud was labeled sociopathic by a prosecutor who asked that the defendant be held without bail in New York City until trial. But a lawyer for 54-year-old Guo Wengui insisted at a bail hearing Tuesday that his client deserved bail, saying he was no flight risk. Judge Analisa Torres did not immediately rule. Wengui in charged with various crimes, including wire and securities fraud. He is charged in court papers under the name Ho Wan Kwok. Once thought to be among the richest people in China, Guo left in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown as individuals close to him were ensnared.

