North Carolina lawmaker signals party switch with big impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speculation is brewing in North Carolina that a Democratic state legislator may change her party affiliation. Republicans have scheduled a Wednesday news conference with Democrat Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County. If Cotham does switch parties, the move would give the GOP complete veto-proof control of the General Assembly and hand Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a major political setback. House Speaker Tim Moore says there will be a “major announcement” with Cotham at GOP headquarters. Republicans already hold a veto-proof majority in the Senate but are one seat shy in the House. They’re trying to enact laws on immigration, elections and other topics that Cooper has vetoed in the past.

