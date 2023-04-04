Indigenous anti-mining activist found slain in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An indigenous anti-mining activist has been killed in a violent part of western Mexico. Authorities confirmed Tuesday that Eustacio Alcalá was found dead days after he disappeared. Alcalá had led a fight to prevent an iron ore mine from opening near his Nahua village of San Juan Huitzontla. The village is near between the townships of Aquila and Coalcoman in the western state of Michoacan. The area has been on the front line of drug cartel turf battles for years. Prosecutors in Michoacan state say his body had bullet wounds. They say he was kidnapped over the weekend.

