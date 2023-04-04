EU lashes out at China for support of Russia in Ukraine war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has lashed out at China for its support of Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine and called it “a blatant violation” of Beijing’s United Nations commitments. Josep Borrell said that “there cannot be siding with the aggressor.” He said that a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council was expected to stand up in defense of an international rules-based order. The comments come just ahead of a visit of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen together with French President Emmanuel Macron to China where both will press the point that EU-China relations will pivot on Beijing’s friendship with Russia.

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

