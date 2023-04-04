Double standard? Tennessee GOP seeks to oust 3 Democrats
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are on track to oust three Democratic House members who used a bullhorn in the chamber last week to shout support to gun-control protesters crowding the gallery. The effort to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson over a brief break in decorum is being criticized as extreme. The GOP supermajority has previously resisted removing its own members even when faced with criminal allegations. Last week’s gun-control protest at the Capitol was a reaction to the March 27 Nashville school shooting that killed six people, including three children. A vote on whether the Democratic lawmakers will be allowed to continue their terms is set for Thursday.