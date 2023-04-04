At least 10 students abducted by gunmen in northwest Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — State authorities said Tuesday at least 10 students were abducted by gunmen in northwest Nigeria. Students from the Government Secondary School in Kaduna state were abducted during an attack Monday, however it was unclear exactly where they were kidnapped from. Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have become a growing problem since 2014, when Islamic extremists kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state. Authorities blame the abductions on armed groups who often target remote communities. Most of the gunmen are thought to be young men from the ethnic Fulani, a largely Muslim group of semi-nomadic herders who have been embroiled in pastoral conflicts with communities over access to land and water.

