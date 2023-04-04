5th arrest made in mass shooting at Georgia teen house party

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A fifth suspect has been arrested in a March 4 mass shooting at a 16th birthday party in suburban Atlanta. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds says Tuesday that Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart, a 21-year-old resident of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested Saturday. The shooting killed 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Aj’anaye Hill at a Douglasville house and wounded seven others. Beverly-Smart is facing murder charges, plus charges of gang activity and aggravated assault. Pounds has said the shooting was meant to be “a gang hit” but those shot weren’t the intended targets. Pounds says he expects additional arrests. It wasn’t clear whether Beverly-Smart had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

