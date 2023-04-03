Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Poles, Ukrainians

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s presidential office has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Warsaw this week. The visit is scheduled for Wednesday and will begin with talks between Zelenskyy and his host, Polish President Andrzej Duda. It will be followed by a meeting with the public, according to the presidential office in Warsaw. An aide to Duda told a radio broadcaster Monday that Zelenskyy will meet with Ukrainians and Poles at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, and that Zelenskyy says he wants to thank Poles for helping Ukrainians. During his first official visit to Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine 13 months ago, Zelenskyy will also meet with the prime minister for talks including glut on Polish market from inflow of Ukraine’s grain and other farm produce.

