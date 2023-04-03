US infrastructure splurge extends to remote New Mexico farms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced $40 million in grants to extend high-speed internet to extremely remote farms, homes and businesses in New Mexico. The former Iowa governor made the announcement Monday as Joe Biden and top administration officials travel the country to buttress the president’s message on investments and economic growth. In Albuquerque, members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation said recent and new public spending on high-speed internet in remote New Mexico communities will help farms find new efficiencies through precision mapping of topography, nutrients and moisture. The grants stem from the $1 billion infrastructure law signed by Biden in 2021.

