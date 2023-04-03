UN report charges South Sudan officials of rights violations

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A United Nations-backed panel of investigators alleges that several officials in South Sudan have perpetrated serious human rights violations and should be held accountable for their crimes, in a report released Monday. The governor of Unity State, Joseph Monytuil, is cited among local leaders involved in gross violations of human rights, in addition to senior government and military officials, in the report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan. The report says the world’s youngest nation must tackle “impunity” to stem persistent violence and rights abuses. Perpetrators of the most serious crimes, including widespread attacks against civilians and extrajudicial killings, remain unpunished, according to the report.

