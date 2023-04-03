Trump is heading to court. Here’s what to expect

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, has repeatedly assailed the investigation and has called the indictment “political persecution,” predicting it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump’s lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina have said the former president “did not commit any crime” and that they “will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

