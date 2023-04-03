Syria says Israeli strikes in Damascus area kill 2 civilians

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has staged airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Syrian capital of Damascus killing two civilians. State TV, quoting an unnamed military official, reported material damage after a military post was struck early Tuesday south of the capital. Israel’s shadow war with Iran in Syria intensified over the past days with four strikes on the Damascus area and the central province of Homs killing two Iranian military advisers since last week. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years but it rarely acknowledges specific operations.

